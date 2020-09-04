NEWBY, MALCOLM COLTRAINE, - 50, of Pleasantville, born March 8, 1970, In Philadelphia, PA to Hattie Newby and the late Benjamin Tabourne, transitioned on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Malcolm attended and graduated from Olney High School, and was a self-taught chef. Malcolm leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Hattie Newby; his sister, Tanya Newby; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held 11 AM Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I. S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
