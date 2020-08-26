Negron, Victoria "Vicky", - 59, of Mays Landing, NJ entered into eternal peace on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Vicky, as she was lovingly referred to, was born to the late Cora Woods and Amie Taylor on September 3,1960 in Henderson North Carolina. Vicky moved to Jersey City, NJ in 1969 with her family, and attended elementary through High School. In 1980 she then moved to Pleasantville, NJ. Once settled she began working at Caesar Casino in Atlantic City, NJ until 2014 (33 years) as an EVS Supervisor. Vicky raised two children that loved and adored her and admired her strength, selflessness, and unconditional love. Anyone who knew her felt her presence and remembered her smile and encouraging words she so often spoke without hesitation as if those words were set in stone. Vicky leaves to mourn her son, Anthony Taylor (Nancy Taylor), her daughter, Cristina Morales; "The Loves of Her Life" her GRANDCHILDREN (eldest to youngest) Ariel Lewis, Tequon McFadden, Ahmad Taylor, & Aaliyah Taylor. A private service will be held by the family. For condolences to the family, please visit www.boakesfuneralhome.com
