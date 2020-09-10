Nawrocki, Jake Lowell, - 18, of Northfield, died on Monday September 7, 2020. Born in Somers Point, he graduated as valedictorian of Cedar Creek High School Class of 2020 where he was a member of the National Honor Society, President of the Key Club, and was an active member of the Math Club and Academic Team and voted most involved. He was a four-year Varsity goalie for the Cedar Creek High School Lacrosse Team. He attended Villanova University where he majored in biochemistry. A sports fan, he was a passionate goalie in both hockey and lacrosse and loved playing pick-up basketball with the boys. An avid reader, he enjoyed listening to the Joe Rogan podcast, had the most contagious smile and loved making people laugh with his one-liners. He is survived by his father Robert Nawrocki (Dawn Fowler); his mother Deanna Krupp (Matthew Hankinson); his brother Robert Nawrocki and (Nic Hankinson); his aunts Kathryn Kudelka, Sherri Barrella, Raquel Ardente; his uncles Joseph Nawrocki, David Krewso and Frank Barrella and 11 cousins. Visitation will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 from 5 to 8pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday September 12 at 12:30 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 724 Maple Avenue, Linwood, NJ 08221. Cremation will be private. All visitors must please abide by COVID 19 precautions.

