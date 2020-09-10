Nawrocki, Jake Lowell, - 18, of Northfield, died on Monday September 7, 2020. Born in Somers Point, he graduated as valedictorian of Cedar Creek High School Class of 2020 where he was a member of the National Honor Society, President of the Key Club, and was an active member of the Math Club and Academic Team and voted most involved. He was a four-year Varsity goalie for the Cedar Creek High School Lacrosse Team. He attended Villanova University where he majored in biochemistry. A sports fan, he was a passionate goalie in both hockey and lacrosse and loved playing pick-up basketball with the boys. An avid reader, he enjoyed listening to the Joe Rogan podcast, had the most contagious smile and loved making people laugh with his one-liners. He is survived by his father Robert Nawrocki (Dawn Fowler); his mother Deanna Krupp (Matthew Hankinson); his brother Robert Nawrocki and (Nic Hankinson); his aunts Kathryn Kudelka, Sherri Barrella, Raquel Ardente; his uncles Joseph Nawrocki, David Krewso and Frank Barrella and 11 cousins. Visitation will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 from 5 to 8pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday September 12 at 12:30 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 724 Maple Avenue, Linwood, NJ 08221. Cremation will be private. All visitors must please abide by COVID 19 precautions.
Most Popular
-
Bryce Harper says: "Don't talk to me like I'm a 5-year-old."
-
Gov. Murphy bans smoking indoors at casinos
-
Report: Pagans beat Wildwood landlord, bar owner as membership continues to grow
-
Gas leak causes Hamilton Township Walmart to close
-
No change in school plans for Hammonton, but teachers express concerns
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.