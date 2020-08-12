Navarra, Anthony "Tony" AKA Duke, - 83, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Anthony was born in Philadelphia, PA, and spent many years working and raising his family in the Philadelphia area before retiring to Little Egg Harbor. Anthony served our nation in the United States Marines and worked as an Electrician for Tony and Son's Electric. He was a Communicant of St Theresa's R.C. Church and member of the American Legion and Republican Club in Little Egg Harbor. Anthony was predeceased by his parents Antonio and Antoinette Navarra and brother Paul Navarra. He is survived by his loving wife Catherine of 60 years, sons Michael Navarra and wife Joyce of Levittown, PA and Anthony Navarra and wife Renee of Levittown, PA, grandchildren Mike, Joey, Amanda and husband Joey and Nicole and great-grandson Jacob Anthony. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 6-9pm and on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 9:30-10:30am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Funeral Mass will be held at St Theresa's Church on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11am at 450 Radio Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087 followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery 5201 Hulmeville Rd Bensalem, PA 19020. Due to COVID-19, the funeral home is operating at 25% occupancy capacity as per NJ executive order. Staff will be there to assist. Please note all visitors must wear a face mask inside the funeral home and church.
Most Popular
-
Police-involved shooting near the Atlantic City-Ventnor border
-
Sea lice found at some South Jersey beaches
-
WATCH: Construction crews prep for the demolition of Trump Plaza
-
Stockton student's background image during Zoom meeting leads to formal complaint
-
Luxury Egg Harbor Township home offers the shelter and serenity of a forest
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.