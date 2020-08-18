Murray, Daniel Orcutt, - 88, of Ocean City, 9/25/31-8/13/20, was born at home in Ocean City, NJ and passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. Dan graduated from Ocean City High School Class of 1950. He met and later married the love of his life, Wilma, in Delaware County, PA. After 20 years in PA, the family moved to Ocean City where Dan worked at Bradford Real Estate which later became Murray Real Estate and Builders. Dan was active in the committee to build the Community Center, President of the Ocean City Board of Realtors, and the restoration of the oldest church in Ocean City, Tabernacle Baptist Church, at 8th and West Avenue. Dan never missed an Eagles game. He loved to fish, especially at their condo in the Florida Keys. He was very proud of his beautiful family. He is survived by and still loved by his wife of 68 years, Wilma Vetter Murray, sons Dan (Pat, deceased), John (Diane), Guy (Jacquie), Glenn (Megan), and daughter Joanne (Paul, deceased), brother Joe(Shirley, deceased), 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. Dan was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Mary Murray, sister Rosemary, (husband Bud Jones). Dan's final resting place will be Steelmantown Cemetery in Upper Twp., N.J., a natural burial ground, where only family will attend due to COVID 19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tabernacle BaptistChurchGoFundMe.com or Go Fund Me, P.O Box 154, Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
Sea lice found at some South Jersey beaches
-
Affidavit: Pa. man grabbed 12-year-old girl's chest, buttocks in ocean off Sea Isle City
-
Young Atlantic City woman battling cancer receives show of community support
-
‘It started itching and burning’: Local man gets sea lice rash after larvae found in local waters
-
Officials release identity of man fatally shot by Ventnor police
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.