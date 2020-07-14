Morris, Janet, - 92, of New Castle, PA, formerly of Lower Bank, NJ went to be with her Lord and Savior June 21, 2020, at her daughter's residence in New Castle, PA. Janet was a homemaker, but what gave her the most joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Victory Bible Church, of Hammonton, NJ. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Thomas E Morris; a son, John Morris, and a grandson, Thomas Pisarcik. She is survived by her five daughters, Gail (Caleb) Cavileer, Pat (Bruce) Goods, Janice King, Carol (Dennis) Patterson, Susan (Jack) Uber; two sons, Thomas E (Cindra) Morris, Jr. and James Morris; a brother, Robert Myers; 19 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 6 PM at Victory Bible Church, Hammonton, NJ. Visitation will be prior to the service from 4:00 - 6:00 PM.
To plant a tree in memory of Janet Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
