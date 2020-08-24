Moore, Kennard Charles, - 88, of Pleasantville, was born April 1, 1932, to Vera Moore and William H. Galvin in Millville, NJ. He departed this life on August 16, 2020, at ARMC City Campus, after a fulfilled 88 years of living. Kennard attended the Millville public school system and afterward joined the U.S. Army where he served in the Korean War from 1952-1954. Upon his return from the Army, Kennard became an employee of the City of Atlantic City in the Public Works department where he worked for more than 20 years. It was then he met and married the love of his life, Willie Eva, of 41 blissful years. Kennard is predeceased by his parents, his wife, and brothers, Richard Venney and "Bub". He is survived by his sister, Vera Willis; his brother, Jerome Galvin; stepchildren, Kim Melton, Juna Melton, and Alvin Melton; 20 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Graveside Services will be held at 10AM Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements are by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.

