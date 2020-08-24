Moore, Kennard Charles, - 88, of Pleasantville, was born April 1, 1932, to Vera Moore and William H. Galvin in Millville, NJ. He departed this life on August 16, 2020, at ARMC City Campus, after a fulfilled 88 years of living. Kennard attended the Millville public school system and afterward joined the U.S. Army where he served in the Korean War from 1952-1954. Upon his return from the Army, Kennard became an employee of the City of Atlantic City in the Public Works department where he worked for more than 20 years. It was then he met and married the love of his life, Willie Eva, of 41 blissful years. Kennard is predeceased by his parents, his wife, and brothers, Richard Venney and "Bub". He is survived by his sister, Vera Willis; his brother, Jerome Galvin; stepchildren, Kim Melton, Juna Melton, and Alvin Melton; 20 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Graveside Services will be held at 10AM Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements are by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Kennard Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.