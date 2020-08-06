Moore, Jr. , Joseph "Big Joe", - 66, of Atlantic City, NJ, lost his battle with cancer on July 28, 2020. Born in Atlantic City, to the late Margie Wilson and Joseph Moore, Sr., Joe attended the Atlantic City Public schools and graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1973. Joe was a certified first aid trainer and EMT for the Atlantic City Medical Center. He also worked as a coin operator for Trump Castle (Trump Marina) and as a security guard for the Pleasantville school system. Joe spent most of his years at Tropicana Casino as an FCC and lastly at the Ocean Casino as an FCC. He had many hobbies including; The 630 Express Bowling League and his precious Eagles. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Mary Moore; children, Joseph Moore, III and Narkisha Moore; grandchildren, Te'Anna Charity and Caleb Walker; Goddaughter, Francoise Fason; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Moore Jr. Joseph as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries