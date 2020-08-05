Moody, Sharon Regina (nee Seymore), - 61, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully in the hospital on July 3, 2020 in York, PA. Sharon Regina Moody is survived by her father, James Seymore of Egg Harbor City; sister, Carol Seymore of Egg Harbor City; her 3 daughters, Regina Feliciano, York, PA, Sarah Moody, Youngstown, OH, and Krishawna Seymore, Tampa, FL; and her grandchildren, Oja' Li, Ilanzo , Syona, Aysia, Londyn, Izraelle, Jasmine, and Jordan. She is preceded in death by her mother, Imeaner Seymore. A memorial service is scheduled for August 8th at 11:00am at Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway Twp. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sharon Moody's life. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
