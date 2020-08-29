Moloney, Vincent M.D., - of Egg Harbor Township, and formerly of Linwood, died on August 25, 2020, at the age of 89. He was born in 1931 in Harrisburg, PA, to the late Vincent D. and Marguerite B. Moloney, and was predeceased by his older brother John (Brick), younger brother Joseph, and two sisters, Winifred and Patricia. The family grew up in Enola, PA in the depression era, which would influence Vincent throughout his life and help shape the determination he always showed and that we all admired so much. Nicknamed "Pete," he graduated from Enola High School where he played football, basketball, and track, and was in the choir and school plays. Vince attended Shippensburg State Teacher's College for two years and then served four years in the US Navy during the Korean conflict. He was an Electronics Technician, stationed at Yorktown Mine Depot in Yorktown, Virginia, where he repaired underseas mines and torpedos. Vince returned to Shippensburg and graduated in 1957 with a major in physics and minors in mathematics and chemistry. He taught school for one year then worked as a physicist for the state of PA for two years. After obtaining prerequisite courses at Dickinson College, Vince entered Temple Medical School in the Fall of 1961 alongside his brother Joe. Vince married Audrey Zielke in 1964 in Williamstown, NJ, and they moved to Florida where Vince interned at Tampa General Hospital. Returning to NJ, he practiced as an ER physician at Shore Memorial and then began a private practice in Family Medicine in Linwood. He earned a fellowship in the American Academy of Family Practice and was also the school physician to Ventnor and Linwood where he served over 40 years, retiring from both in 2010. For Vince, being a physician was not a job but a lifelong dedication to the well-being of his patients, family, and friends. Vince had many hobbies and was an avid reader. Over the years he learned to play guitar, bass, and banjo (with the help of his good friend Bob) and one of his proudest accomplishments was preserving to play the 5-string banjo. After retirement, he also pursued interests in physical fitness, writing, and finance, and read many historical novels. He wrote short books and essays on topics ranging from understanding music to managing blood pressure. For the last 40 years, Vince continued to exercise rain or shine and lifted weights daily. An avid Eagles fan, he attended many games with his son and was so happy to have finally watched them win a Super Bowl. Vince was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Audrey. They enjoyed many nights out together for dinner and dancing, spending time at the Ocean City beach and boardwalk with their family, and walking their dogs. Vince is survived by his daughter Susan Smith and son-in-law Erich Smith of Fredericksburg, VA, daughter Laura Stubblefield of Nashville, TN, son Brian Moloney of Marlton, NJ, and grandson Kyle Smith, whose music and art were of great pride to Vince. He will be especially remembered by Audrey's brother and his family, his great friend Bob, nieces, nephews, neighbors, colleagues, and friends. Charitable donations may be made in his name to the American Heart Association or a cultural organization focused on education or music. Visitation will be held August 31, 2020, from 1:00 to 2:15 pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ followed by a graveside service at Friend's Cemetery on Shore Road across from Central Avenue in Linwood. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.
