Mobley, LeRoy King, Sr., - 91, of Pleasantville, Passed away peacefully at home August 5th, 2020. Leroy was the son of the late Simon and Malissa Mobley of Tampa Fla. "Roy", as he was affectionately called, was employed as a Butcher for Vineland Dress Beef for many years until he retired. He also owned his own Butcher shop at home, where he trained all his sons the butchering trade. Leroy also had the last full functioning farm in Pleasantville. He was well known for feeding people in the Atlantic County areas and beyond. Even if you could not afford to pay, He would give you your order to make sure your Family was fed. He is predeceased by his wife Ernestine Mobley, his oldest daughter Renee Hernandez, Sons Leroy K.Mobley Jr., and Kenneth Mobley. He is survived by his wife Beaurina Mobley of NC, Sons, Bruce Mobley, Brenda of Pleasantville, James Mobley, Angela of Tenn., Steven Mobley, Lilly of DC, Gerald Mobley, Gerri of Virginia, Darryl Mobley, Angie of EHT, Adrian Mobley, DeAnna of Pleasantville, Sherrod Mobley of East Orange, Daughters, Rotunda and Regina Mobley of MD. His Bonus Son Gregg Rapp of Absecon. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of Grands, Great Grands, Great Great Grands, Nephews Nieces, and Friends. A graveside memorial were held August 15th, 2020 @11am Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Mayslanding.
