Mills Morales, Marlene Ava, - 77, of Galloway Township, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 2, 2020. A life-long resident of Atlantic City, she was employed by Tropicana Hotel and Casino, where she worked for over 30 years. Marlene will be remembered as a dedicated and nurturing mother and grandmother. She is survived by two sons, Danny DeJesus and Eric Morales, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be 12:30PM Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences maybe left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
