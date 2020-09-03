Miller, John Charles, Sr., - 75, of Northfield, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, August 31, 2020. John was known to be the Superman of the family, he was truly a man with a golden heart, he worked as an electrician with Auge Electric Co., of Pleasantville/Linwood, for 50 years, he was an avid sports coach for baseball and football for the Northfield Cardinals. During his spare time, John enjoyed spending quality time with his family, being a part of the Little League World Series, being actively involved with his grandchildren as well as many trips to Disney. His favorite past time recently was watching the Game Show Network. John will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Left to carry on his legacy, is his beloved wife of 55 years, Sharon Miller (nee: Greiner); children, John Miller Jr. (Diane), Stephen Miller (Robin), Susan Jones; grandchildren, Jason, Mackenzie, Joshua, Jordan, Grant, Isabel, Alana, Brianna, and Finleigh; sister, Elizabeth "Betty" (Stan); as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. John is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Isabel Miller (nee Lindsay); granddaughter, Hailey; siblings, Jim, Ed, Bud, Dick, and Margaret. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend John's visitation on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Adams Perfect Funeral Home located at 1650 New Rd. Northfield, NJ, and on Friday from 9 am to 10 am with a service to follow at 10 am at the Calvary Chapel Gateway, located at the Mainland Professional Plaza 533 Tilton Rd. Northfield, NJ 08225.
Breaking
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
Michael Angelos Classic Painting We take pride in our work! Interior & Exterior Painting…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.