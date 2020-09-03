Miller, John Charles, Sr., - 75, of Northfield, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, August 31, 2020. John was known to be the Superman of the family, he was truly a man with a golden heart, he worked as an electrician with Auge Electric Co., of Pleasantville/Linwood, for 50 years, he was an avid sports coach for baseball and football for the Northfield Cardinals. During his spare time, John enjoyed spending quality time with his family, being a part of the Little League World Series, being actively involved with his grandchildren as well as many trips to Disney. His favorite past time recently was watching the Game Show Network. John will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Left to carry on his legacy, is his beloved wife of 55 years, Sharon Miller (nee: Greiner); children, John Miller Jr. (Diane), Stephen Miller (Robin), Susan Jones; grandchildren, Jason, Mackenzie, Joshua, Jordan, Grant, Isabel, Alana, Brianna, and Finleigh; sister, Elizabeth "Betty" (Stan); as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. John is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Isabel Miller (nee Lindsay); granddaughter, Hailey; siblings, Jim, Ed, Bud, Dick, and Margaret. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend John's visitation on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Adams Perfect Funeral Home located at 1650 New Rd. Northfield, NJ, and on Friday from 9 am to 10 am with a service to follow at 10 am at the Calvary Chapel Gateway, located at the Mainland Professional Plaza 533 Tilton Rd. Northfield, NJ 08225.

