Miller III, George C. "Rusty", - 70, of Swainton, NJ, It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of George "Rusty" Miller who passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, September 7, 2020. Rusty was born May 24, 1950 in Philadelphia, PA to the late George C. and Anna Mae Miller, Jr. From an early age, he dedicated his life to be a servant of God and the Lord's name and renown were the desires of his heart ever since. He was a husband, father, brother, teacher, musician, fisherman & friend. Rusty made his work a mission field. His 41-year career in education culminated in serving as a High School Administrator for the Cape May County Technical School for 27 years. He was a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, served faithfully in the choir and held various leadership positions on church committees. Rusty demonstrated deep care for his community through his involvement with the Church Food Pantry and Cape Issues Committee. Rusty was gifted in seeing the best in others, a fast friend, and a strong leader of a beautiful family. He was an avid fisherman and shared his passion with all. He could light up any room (or boat), his deep joy in the Lord radiated in all he did. He is survived by his wife, Patty, his children: Adam (Jackie), Drew (Katie), Kent (Shayna) and Laura; along with his three brothers: Lee (Debbie), Mark (Barbara), and Steve (Holly). His family is dedicated to carrying on his legacy in the wake of the blessing he has left behind. A public viewing will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:30am at the First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church Street Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. A private service will be held Saturday afternoon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rusty's name to the First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House for the Church Street Christian School. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
