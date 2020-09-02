Miller, Arlene M. (Thomas), - 77, of Spring Grove, got her heavenly wings on August 27, 2020, at the age of 77 after a courageous 21 year battle with cancer. She was the wife of Jacob L Miller, Jr, and they celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary this month. Arlene was born in Pleasantville NJ on August 17, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Archibald and Alice (Jones) Thomas. She was the valedictorian of the Pleasantville (NJ) High School class of 1961 and went on to Elizabethtown College. She studied abroad in her senior year of college in Strasbourg, France, which ignited a love for travel and language education. She obtained her masters degree at West Virginia University. Arlene believed in serving others, which she lived out through numerous community organizations. Arlene befriended and hosted many international travelers and refugees, and taught English to hundreds of immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers, touching lives throughout the United States, and beyond. Arlene was the keeper of family stories, photos, and extended family connections. She faithfully attended New Fairview Church of the Brethren for the last 35 years and was the heart of her family, who will miss her constant attention. Her last weeks were spent at home with those she loved most. She will be missed by her husband, Jake; son Jacob III and his wife Emily; son Thomas; daughter Alissa and her husband Eric Barshinger; six grandchildren; and her sister Carol (Thomas) Nichols. She was predeceased by her sister, Lynn (Thomas) Salisbury. A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM at New Fairview Church of the Brethren, York, PA. Services will be live-streamed on YouTube on the "New Fairview Church" channel. Memories can be shared online at www.beckfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arlene's honor to The Lehman Center at 400 W Market St, York, PA 17401, or to the Pink Out Women's Cancer Fund at 1150 Carlisle Street, Ste 10 PMB 189 Hanover, PA 17331.
Breaking
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.