Miesis, Judy, - of Egg Harbor Township, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was born on May 29, 1970, in Santiago, Dominican Republic. Judy was a lovely person, she touched the hearts of many that met her. She was a good daughter, extraordinary wife, sister, and of course friend. She attended York College in New York, and worked in Trump Plaza Casino for 8 years, and later the Borgata Casino for 16 years. She was raised catholic and used to attend Our Lady Star of the Sea in Atlantic City. Judy was predeceased by her father Jose Agustin Martinez, and son Sebastian Mieses. She is survived by her husband Martin Mieses; mother Olga Martinez; siblings Jose Martinez, Elvis Martinez, Yolanda Martinez, Maria Martinez, Belkys Morel, Rosa Martinez, Joselito Martinez, and Rafael Martinez; and many loving family members. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3rd from 10-11 am, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

Tags

Load entries