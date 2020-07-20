Metzker, Gloria J., - 78, of N. Cape May, passed away on July 14, 2020. Beloved mother of Dan Carberry (wife, Barbara) and the late John Carberry. Sister of George Metzker, Rita Curtis, and Michael Metzker (wife, Carolyn). Also survived by grandchildren, Timothy, John, Patricia, Melissa, and Rebecca, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Gloria was a proud graduate of Temple University, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. Funeral Mass via livestream accessibility: Gloria's Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (July 23rd) in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Cape May at 1:30 pm and the livestream will be available for access beginning at 1:20 pm by clicking this link at the scheduled time https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/13579051 If you wish to physically attend the Mass, restrictions are in place. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com

