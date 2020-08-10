Metz, Diane L., - 77, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on August 6, 2020. She was born in Honolulu, HI to the late Douglas and Thelma Gittens. She attended Albert Einstein Nursing School in Philadelphia and moved to Cape May County in 1965. Diane worked at Cape Regional Medical Center as a registered nurse and was the former Clerk and active member of Seaville Quaker Meeting. She was also a member of La Leche League, Yacht Club of Stone Harbor, Stone Harbor Golf Club, and the Cape Regional Medical Center Auxiliary League. Diane touched countless people with her kind heart and passion for helping others. She was an advocate of diversity, tolerance, peace, and inclusion. Diane is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert C. Metz; her children: Holly (Eric) Kalish and Eric (Robin) Metz; siblings Heather Mellon and Douglas Gittens; and her grandchildren: Tristan, Lindsay, Carson, Morgan, Corey, Jamie, Jordan, Josh, and Rachel. An outdoor gathering celebrating Diane's life will be held at a family residence on September 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. Casual attire is preferred and social distancing practice will be followed. Please visit the Radzieta Funeral Home website for the location at www.radzieta.com. Please RSVP thru the "Share A Memory" option on Diane's obituary on the website. In lieu of flowers please consider adopting a cat or supporting your animal shelter in Diane's memory, or donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at www.cancer.org.
