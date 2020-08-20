MEILICKE, RONALD ALAN, - 67, of Egg Harbor Twp., and Key West, Florida, passed away August 15, 2020, while exercising, walking the Ocean City Bridge at 8:45 AM with his good friend John Ross. Born in Indiana and raised on Pierson Avenue in Somers Point, NJ. Son of the late Robert and Evelyn Meilicke (nee Heller). Ron is survived by his friend, life partner, and husband, Scott Michael Pinto, as well as the many people he considered family and friends and anyone lucky enough to have met him. Ron was a proud employee at the FAA Technical Institute as an Audio and Video Specialist for 43 years where he loved to blow up planes and video it! He had a passion for classic cars and enjoyed the Mecum and Barrett Jackson auto auctions often and the pumpkin run every October. Ron taught us that every NASCAR race was an important one. He enjoyed time spent in the woods at his home in EHT reminiscing about old times with good friends spent at DiOrio’s Circle Café and his house on 103 West Maryland Avenue that he built with his best friend John Regina. But he especially loved a cold Bud Light overlooking the water at his home on Geiger Key. Ron loved traveling, cruising, and exploring life. He loved and cared for all living things, except snakes. There will be a graveside service, open to all who would like to attend on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Seaside Cemetery, Marmora, NJ at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron’s name to the Turtle Hospital in Marathon Key at turtlehospital.org or Turtle Hospital 2396 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
