Medley Hudgins, Darlene, - 64, of Pleasantville, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She was born July 16, 1956, in Atlantic City, NJ to Vivian Hudgins & James Wesley Ross. Darlene attended Atlantic City Public schools and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1974. She worked a number of jobs but found her calling with the State of New Jersey Unemployment Office in 1994 where she volunteered and was later hired full time. She loved her job and was still employed until her untimely death. She is predeceased by her mother Vivian A. Hudgins, and her husband Brian G. Medley. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her beloved and only son William Hudgins of Atlantic City, and daughters Danielle Hudgins- Murphy ( Andre) of Pleasantville, Byanca &Shontay Medley of Atlantic City, Kahlia Reddick of S.C. and Teanna Pegues of P.A. and host of loving Grand & Great Grandchildren she was truly loved. Funeral services will be postponed due to covid-19. Family and friends will be notified when arrangements have been made.

