McSorley, Frank Joseph, - 84, of Atlantic City, and formerly of Galloway, NJ passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020, in Santa Rosa, CA. Frank was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 29, 1935, to Hetty Schieber and Charles McSorley. Frank moved to Atlantic City in 1944 where he and his four brothers played sports, enjoyed the beach, and attended St. Nick's elementary school. He later attended and graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1953. Frank loved his days growing up in Atlantic City, where he had so many fun times and made life-long friends. He went to LaSalle College, where he received his Bachelor's Degree in History & Philosophy in 1957 and went on to get his Master's Degree in Elementary School Administration from Glassboro College in 1967. He received the NJ Teacher of the Year award in 1992 & 1995 and the Recipient of the Galloway Township Educational Foundation Teacher of the Year award in 1995. Frank served as a teacher, principal, and curriculum coordinator of state and federal programs in Galloway Township schools for 40 years. He always took a personal interest in the students, genuinely caring for their needs inside and outside of the classroom and taking the time to be a positive influence in their lives. He was a teacher in the true sense of the word. We would wake up in the mornings to find him with a map at the kitchen table and he would tell us to "step into his office" where he would teach us something new about the world. He loved to travel and had traveled extensively both internationally and nationally. He loved the Cajun culture, history, and current events. He loved Broadway musicals and he adored his Eagles. It was a highlight of his life to see them win the Super Bowl. Frank adventurously moved to California when he was 80 years old to be near his daughter and her family. He enjoyed five years in the Golden State despite having to flee two massive wildfires, which he took in stride saying all he needed now was an earthquake. He adored the beauty of Sonoma County's rugged coast, the redwoods, and the vineyards. He was a student at the Santa Rosa Junior College for the past several years where he studied Foreign Policy. He was a vocal advocate at his independent living facility to improve the rights of residents. Frank was always involved with all of his children's activities; school, sports, church, and career paths. He was renowned for engaging in debates with all of his kids' friends over the fiery topics of the day. Our home was tightly run with an easy open door to all. Most days the McSorley was filled with friends, family, and neighbors. His dry wit, interest in others, and constant inquisitiveness, are fond memories for all that knew him. He found humor in the direst of situations. Frank deeply loved and reveled in his grandchildren. He steadfastly inserted himself in their upbringing, education, success, and dreams. Frank meant so much to all who loved him. He had a remarkable curiosity and thirst for learning that permeated our lives. He was kind, caring, supportive, inquisitive, intelligent, witty, and loved us all unconditionally. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy will certainly live on in the lives he touched. "Do Good; Avoid Evil" was his oft said parting salutation. Ok, Dad, we'll keep trying. Frank is predeceased by our Mom, Betty (McGlynn) McSorley, his wife Jeanette McSorley, son, Frank McSorley, Jr. He is survived by his son, Paul McSorley (Kathy) in Northfield, NJ, and his daughters, Maureen McSorley (Ed) in Windsor, CA, and Patricia McSorley in Naples, Florida, as well as 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. There will be a Christian mass for Frank at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ at 10 am, Friday, August 14th. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's name may be made to: Boys and Girl's Club of Atlantic City.
Most Popular
-
Police-involved shooting near the Atlantic City-Ventnor border
-
WATCH: Construction crews prep for the demolition of Trump Plaza
-
Stockton student's background image during Zoom meeting leads to formal complaint
-
Tornado, downed trees, widespread power outages seen across South Jersey as Tropical Storm Isaias batters Northeast
-
Luxury Egg Harbor Township home offers the shelter and serenity of a forest
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.