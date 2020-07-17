McKee, Dorothy, - 85, of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, July 11th in her home in Pleasantville, NJ. If you knew Dorothy, or as some liked to call her, Dottie, you know that all she ever did was think of other people. Whether it was writing you a little note or going out of her way to get you something she thought you might need, she treated every day like it was the people she loved's birthday. Born and raised in Glenolden, PA, Dorothy lived a beautiful, happy life with her husband Patrick McKee (deceased). They traveled together, lived in Austria for some time, and returned to Buena, NJ to raise their family. She loved the time she spent at Cocoa Beach and talked about it often. She was loved dearly by her four sons, Pat McKee III (deceased), Kevin McKee, Michael McKee, and Barry McKee (deceased), as well as her grandchildren, Kelsey and Jason McKee. Her selflessness, thoughtfulness, and kindness lives on in her two surviving sons and grandchildren, as well as her friends and staff that were very important to her at the Village at St. Peter's. She made such a positive impact on so many lives and leaves behind a very special pair of shoes to be filled in many hearts. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Adams Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy McKee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries