McKee, Dorothy, - 85, of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, July 11th in her home in Pleasantville, NJ. If you knew Dorothy, or as some liked to call her, Dottie, you know that all she ever did was think of other people. Whether it was writing you a little note or going out of her way to get you something she thought you might need, she treated every day like it was the people she loved's birthday. Born and raised in Glenolden, PA, Dorothy lived a beautiful, happy life with her husband Patrick McKee (deceased). They traveled together, lived in Austria for some time, and returned to Buena, NJ to raise their family. She loved the time she spent at Cocoa Beach and talked about it often. She was loved dearly by her four sons, Pat McKee III (deceased), Kevin McKee, Michael McKee, and Barry McKee (deceased), as well as her grandchildren, Kelsey and Jason McKee. Her selflessness, thoughtfulness, and kindness lives on in her two surviving sons and grandchildren, as well as her friends and staff that were very important to her at the Village at St. Peter's. She made such a positive impact on so many lives and leaves behind a very special pair of shoes to be filled in many hearts. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Adams Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.
Most Popular
-
77-year-old Pennsylvania man dies after being pulled from ocean off Atlantic City
-
Three employees at Manco & Manco in Ocean City test positive for COVID-19
-
Egg Harbor Township crash leaves 1 dead
-
Five years after her death, Tiffany Valiante's family continues fight for justice
-
Blue Lives Matter demonstration brings more than 200 to Northfield City Hall
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.