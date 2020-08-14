McGovern, Rose, - 84, of Sea Isle City, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Hollywood, FL on August 8, 2020. Born Rosa Russo in Monteroduni Italy, she came to Philadelphia as a young girl in 1949. Rose's life revolved around relatives, neighbors, and friends, and enjoying so many Italian traditions and customs in their close-knit neighborhood. It was there she met the love of her life, Edward McGovern, and they went on to raise their family in Philadelphia, and later Glenside PA, and Sea Isle City, where they spent every summer since 1976. Rose and Ed lived life to the fullest and especially in Sea Isle, where they chose to live permanently in 1999. They were active members of the Yacht Club of Sea Isle City for decades, where Rose was deeply involved in running countless events and children's activities, and where she cultivated many lifelong friendships. After Ed's death in 2011, Rose relocated to an assisted living in Hollywood, FL to be closer to her son Edward. But part of her heart will always remain in Sea Isle, near her treasured beach where she would walk daily, frequently returning home with a unique shell to add to her vast collection. Rose has now joined her beloved husband Ed, where they will continue to watch over their children Caroline (John) McCarus, and Edward (Marilyn) McGovern and their grandchildren Emma, Andrew, Alexa, and Audrey. A viewing for Rose will be held on Tuesday, August 18th from 9-10 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 43rd Street & Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ. Social distancing practices will be followed, and face coverings are required. Interment will follow in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
