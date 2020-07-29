McGinnis, Sr., Charlton S., - of Mays Landing, passed away on July 21, 2020. Ten things everyone should know about Charlton Stoner McGinnis: 10. He leaves behind the most beautiful (seriously, the woman does not age) and devoted wife, Ellen Love Rush McGinnis, of more than 63 years. As our father would say with a nod & a shrug"a few of those years were good". 9. He leaves behind 4 children, 6 in-laws, 10 grandkids & so many nieces and nephews that truly adore him. Daughter Charmie & Michael; Allyx and Max. Son Chuck & Colleen; Matthew, Keileigh & John, Justin and Christopher. Daughter Shawne & Bill; Emma, Anna, Sophie and Jake. Son Brad & Stephanie. & Sister-in-law Mary Jane & Woody Rush; Missy, Chuck and Jean. 8. He was always willing to show you how to do or fix somethingand once you tried your best he'd look over & inevitably say, "Oh, I wouldn't have done it that way". 7. One of his mantras is "you should come back as your dog." & if so, he's in a mighty good place. 6. One of his greatest talents, one that he would demonstrate at every dinner out no matter how simple or fancy, was to hang a spoon on his nose & encourage us all to try. He could also balance eggs on the equinoxes. 5. He was hard working his entire life, even though he'd often proclaim: "only gonna work a half day today12 hours". 4. He loved his family. He loved Jack Daniels. He loved Johnny Cash. He loved making people laugh. He really loved desserts, especially ones that were "only sweet enough if your teeth hurt". 3. He loved boating. He loved RV'ing. He loved taking trips, especially skiing in Europe with their fabulous friends. Mom & Dad traveled everywhere togetheralthough he liked to remind us "I went to Pleasantville NJ by myself once". 2. He thought he had amazing calf muscles and would prove it, flexing them whenever he had the opportunity. 1. Our father, our mother's best friend & husband, made friends everywhere he went. He loved his father, his mother and his two older brothers. We can only hope they are now having one heck of a family reunion in heaven. Cheers, Charlie/dad/pop/pop pop ~ may you rest in peace until we can meet again ~ & "annoy the shoot out of you". Our family is so grateful to his doctors, nurses and aids that took such kind and gentle care of himDr. Soucier, Dr. Wurzer, Kim, Regina, Andrea and our angel on earth Ibis from Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care, to mention a few. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care: www.angelic.health. To share condolences, stories and other things we should know about Charlton please visit www.boakesfuneralhome.com
