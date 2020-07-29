McGehean, Edward Leo, Sr., - 84, of Town Bank, NJ, "Big Ed" peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on June 17, 2020. He was a devoted member, past president, and business agent with Steamfitters Local Union 420 in Philadelphia for 40 years and was a proud member of the Local Union 420 Retiree Association. He was a creative and artistically talented craftsman with an efficiency in carpentry. Ed was an approachable and fair-minded gentleman with a spirited disposition. Edward is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothea (nee Hennessy), Children, Edward L. McGehean Jr., Dotsy A. (Tim) Murphy, Judy T. Hagner, Karen R. McGehean, Lawrence J.B. (Susan) McGehean, and Susan K. (Keith) Robinson, 18 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Joan McGehean Predeceased by brother William McGehean and Son-in-law, Mike Hagner, Sr. A memorial viewing will be held at Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Rd., N. Cape May from 11-1pm on August 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ed's name can be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave. #203, Roseland, NJ 07068 or online at www.alznj.org and/or the Special Olympics New Jersey, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 or online at https://www.sonj.org/ and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
