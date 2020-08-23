McAlarnen, James, - of Lancaster, PA, and formerly of Venice, FL, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, PA. He was 72. Born in Somers Point and raised in North Wildwood, NJ, he was the son of Frank and Elizabeth (Neill) McAlarnen. Jim was a professional firefighter for the City of North Wildwood for 25 years until his retirement in 2003 and a beloved Fudgy Wudgy Man on North Wildwood's beaches for decades. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Vietnam Era, and a graduate of Wildwood Catholic High School, where he was a talented competitive athlete. He was an excellent open-water swimmer and guarded beaches in New Jersey and Florida. In his early twenties, he traveled independently throughout Europe, Hawaii, and California with not much more than his own wits (and what he could carry on his back) about him. For much of his life, the beach sustained him not only financially but vitally through swimming, surfing, fishing, crabbing, boating, and sailing and ultimately by providing opportunities to share the same with his family. Above all else, Jim was a dedicated family-man devoted to his daughters, providing support and experiences beyond expectation and measure. His heart was filled with love for them and their children. He will be sorely missed. Jim is survived by three daughters and seven grandchildren Meghan M. Eckert (husband Marc and children Madeline McAlarnen and Marc August) of Lancaster, PA, Kathleen Werth (husband Raymond and children Everett James, Reece Arthur, Griffin Raymond, and Elizabeth Mary) of Yardley, PA, and Julie McAlarnen (wife Ciera and daughter Harper J.) of West Hollywood, CA; eight siblings Elizabeth, Rita, Francis, Susan, Kathleen, Mary Louise, Janice, and Thomas, and their families; and a beloved canine companion, Chewie, who kept him moving. He was predeceased by a daughter, Lauri, and a sister, Ann. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Most Popular
-
EHT school official facing drug-related charges
-
Several South Jersey schools switch to all-remote in September
-
EHT dealership owner pleads guilty to fraud
-
Egg Harbor Township man, 33, dies after rollover crash in Montana
-
Affidavit: Pa. man grabbed 12-year-old girl's chest, buttocks in ocean off Sea Isle City
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.