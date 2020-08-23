Mazzella, Louis Anthony, - 77, of Marmora, passed away peacefully at Shore Memorial Hospital on Monday, August 3rd. Born in Jersey City, NJ, he lived in Philadelphia, Pa, Ocean City, NJ, and most recently Marmora, NJ. He was a graduate of Ocean City High School Class of 1960 and then continued his education at Fordham University where he graduated with a B.S. in Economics. Lou was the Owner/ Operator of Bennie's Bread in Ocean City, NJ from 1978 until selling the business in 2001. He then went on to work for the Casino Control Commission until his retirement. Survivors include daughter Tricia (Bucky Kenneff), son James; sister Lucy (Larry Masi); grandchildren Ava, Ryan and Maximus (Kenneff); brother in law Silverio Cortese; former wife Claire Enright Mazzella; and many loving nieces and nephews. Lou was preceded in death by father Biagio; mother Theresa and sister Joanne (Cortese). An outside Memorial Service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ on August 27th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Lou's memory can be made to: Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Rd., Ocean View, NJ 08230. For condolences to the family, visit www.godreyfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
EHT school official facing drug-related charges
-
Several South Jersey schools switch to all-remote in September
-
EHT dealership owner pleads guilty to fraud
-
Egg Harbor Township man, 33, dies after rollover crash in Montana
-
Affidavit: Pa. man grabbed 12-year-old girl's chest, buttocks in ocean off Sea Isle City
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.