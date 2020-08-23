Mazzella, Louis Anthony, - 77, of Marmora, passed away peacefully at Shore Memorial Hospital on Monday, August 3rd. Born in Jersey City, NJ, he lived in Philadelphia, Pa, Ocean City, NJ, and most recently Marmora, NJ. He was a graduate of Ocean City High School Class of 1960 and then continued his education at Fordham University where he graduated with a B.S. in Economics. Lou was the Owner/ Operator of Bennie's Bread in Ocean City, NJ from 1978 until selling the business in 2001. He then went on to work for the Casino Control Commission until his retirement. Survivors include daughter Tricia (Bucky Kenneff), son James; sister Lucy (Larry Masi); grandchildren Ava, Ryan and Maximus (Kenneff); brother in law Silverio Cortese; former wife Claire Enright Mazzella; and many loving nieces and nephews. Lou was preceded in death by father Biagio; mother Theresa and sister Joanne (Cortese). An outside Memorial Service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ on August 27th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Lou's memory can be made to: Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Rd., Ocean View, NJ 08230. For condolences to the family, visit www.godreyfuneralhome.com.

