Mattle, Barbara J., - 76, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Barbara worked several places during her life including Shultons Products, Lenox China, and most recently the Township of Hamilton as a clerk where she retired in 2007. She volunteered with the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad for over 30 years serving in many positions including Chief. She was a life member of the squad. Barbara spent many years teaching young Emergency Medical Technicians with the Atlantic County EMT Training program. She and her husband Bob enjoyed traveling and cruises. She is predeceased by her husband Robert Sr. for over 54 years, her mother Ethel (Ralph), and her beloved dog "Bear". Barbara is survived by her two children Robert Jr. (Maureen) and Anne Esham (Stu). Her sisters Cathy Adamo (Dan) Eileen Steberger (Butch), brother Joseph (Chetta), sister-in-law Sarah A. Landy (Joe). She has five grandchildren, Kevin Karrer, Dana Karrer, Stu Esham (Renee), McKayla Esham, and Paige McColgan. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and her extended rescue squad family. A graveside service and burial will be held at Union Cemetery in Mays Landing at 12 Noon. Those wishing to participate in a procession from the Rescue Squad building on Route 50 to the cemetery should line up at 11:30 at the squad building. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be sent to the Township of Hamilton Rescue 1400 Route 50 Mays Landing (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
