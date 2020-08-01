Mason, Essie O., - 92, of Atlantic City, NJ, was born on January 18, 1928, in Philadelphia, PA to the late Leroy and Beulah Mason. Essie was elevated to eternal rest on July 25, 2020. When Essie was a young child, the family relocated to Atlantic City, New Jersey. Essie attended public schools and was very popular among her classmates and loved by all who met her. During the summer in AC, she enjoyed working at Wash's restaurant with her friends. She also sang in the choir at Asbury Church, enjoyed classical music, playing the piano, and traveling to such places as the Grand Canyon and Bermuda. After graduating from Atlantic City High School, she moved to Brooklyn, NY, and worked as a telephone operator. She also resided in Hartford, Connecticut for some time until her return to Atlantic City. Essie will be remembered as a fun, loving, sweet individual who loved her family. Essie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Levi Mason. She leaves behind to mourn: her brother, Robert A. Mason, Sr. "Bobby" of Atlantic City, New Jersey; two nieces, Sabrina L. Mason of Atlanta, Georgia and Alicia V. Mason of Queens, New York; one nephew, Robert A. Mason, Jr.; two great-nephews, Randy of Atlantic City, New Jersey and Ryan of Atlanta, Georgia; one great-great-nephew, Kaiden of Atlanta, Georgia. Funeral services were private. Interment was in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

