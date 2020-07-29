Marinucci, Joseph E., - 68, of Ventnor, died at home on July 8, 2020. He lived with MS for the last 25 years. Joe was born on November 22, 1951 in Philadelphia. He was a graduate of St. John Neumann High School. Joe worked at Bally's Park Place for 30 years as a count room manager. He is survived by his wife Barbara (nee Dragan) of 35 years; his children Joseph, Dominic and Monica; brother Robert and Lisa (nee Heller); sister Elisa (Philip) Cappuccio; and sister-in-law Lisa (nee Evangelisti). Joe was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Nancy (nee Cellini) and late brother Richard. A visitation will be held from 11am- 1pm on Saturday, August 1st at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Marinucci as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries