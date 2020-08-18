Manfre, Edith, - 97, passed away peacefully in her Ventnor NJ home with her children by her side on August 14, 2020. Daughter of the late Nicolas and Giovanna Novelli and wife to the late John Manfre. She outlived all six of her loving siblings, Theresa DiBernardo (Alfred), Mary Lanza (Joseph), Pauline Marchione (Domenic), Jenny Iovino (Anthony), Samuel Novella (Della), and Domenic Novelli (Mary). Survived by her dedicated children, Angela Giordano and Leonard Venturo (Virginia). She was the loving grandmother of Arthur Giordano (Brooke), Daniella Venturo, and the late Nicole Giordano Farrell, and Leonard Venturo Jr., she was also the proud Great Grandmother to Angelo, Giana, Diandra, Alisha, Stella, and Brooklyn. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends from the Shalom House who will miss her fondness for bingo, cooking, and dancing the jitterbug. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, August 19th at St. James Church at 10am followed by a funeral mass at 11:00am at 6415 Atlantic Ave, Ventnor City, NJ 08406. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
