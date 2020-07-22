Malchiodi, Benvenuto, III, - 67, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020, with his family by his side. Benny, as his family and friends lovingly called him, was born on September 5, 1952, in Clifton Forge, VA. Benny and his parents, Benvenuto L. Jr and Kathryn moved to Cherry Valley, NY, and then to Pleasantville, NJ. Benny was a graduate of Pleasantville High School in 1970. Benny was a Lance Corporal for two years in the USMC. After his service, he worked as a locksmith at the Hilton Casino for 31 years with the Carpenters Union Local 255. Benny was a sports enthusiast and a proud St. Louis Cardinal's fan. He loved visiting and walking about NYC. He also enjoyed learning and discussing historical events. Benny is survived by his loving wife Kathleen (nee: Broomhead) of 44 years; son Benvenuto L., IV (Clare), daughter Stacy; two grandchildren, Ayden and Isabella, and brother Kenneth. A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 6-8 PM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 10 AM, at St. Joseph Church, 606 Shore Rd., Somers Point. Benny will be laid to rest at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

