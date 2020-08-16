MAHONEY, Mary Jo, - 79, of Cocoa Beach, FL and Little Egg Harbor, NJ, previously of Dedham, MA, Huntington, NY, Bourne, MA, Oak Bluffs, MA. Wife of the late Francis G. Mahoney, Mother ofWilliam Strickland (Kathleen) of Upper Township, NJ and James Victoria (Joan) of New Ipswich, NH. Grandmother of Haley and John Strickland, Nicholas,Elizabeth, and Michael Victoria. Sister of Robert Mulroy (Susan), Seaford, DE, Katherine Smith (Thomas), Brick, NJ, and Patricia Teague (Micheal), Live Oak, TX, sister-in-law of Dorothy Victoria, Dedham, MA. She was predeceased by siblings James Mulroy and Grace Smith, and partner William Correllus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org) and the Lyme Disease Association (lymediseaseassociation.org). For complete obituary please visit the Brownlie - Maxwell Funeral Home website atbrownliemaxwell.com

