Magner, Estelle Carol, - of West Berlin, passed away on August 28. Born in Philadelphia, she was the most wonderful, beautiful, and graceful woman to every person she knew. She had the kindest soul and was deeply loved by everyone. She was a talented artist, but devoted her entire life to taking care of her son, David Magner. She was the greatest sister to Arlene Richardson, Joseph Rotman, Albert Rotman, and Frederick Rotman, and she deeply cared for her nephew, Lonnie Richardson, and her nieces Estelle Richardson, SaraJo Richardson, and Deborah Jahn. The family asks that contributions in her memory may be made to Autism Speaks, www.autismspeaks.org. Arr. by J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home and Monuments Inc., Mays Landing. www.jsgfunerals.com
