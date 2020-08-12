MacKenzie, Earl Wesley, - 68, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away suddenly at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Raised in Toms River, NJ, he lived in Egg Harbor Township for most of his life. Earl worked for the auto part industry for over thirty years and most recently retired from NAPA Auto Parts. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his dog Maggie. He was recently promoted to grandpa and enjoyed his days babysitting his beloved grandson Finn Stephen MacKenzie. Earl is predeceased by his father Earl J. MacKenzie and mother Helen M. MacKenzie (Ringer) both of Toms River, NJ and his brother in law Jim Brady of Waretown, NJ. He is survived by his beloved sons, Stephen MacKenzie (wife Kate MacKenzie) and John MacKenzie of Absecon, NJ; His two sisters, Norma Jean Senna and her husband Chuck of Carolina Beach, NC. and Leslie Brady of Waretown, NJ; His niece Eileen Jensen and nephews, Brian Senna, Michael Senna, Gregory Senna, and Jimmy Brady. A memorial will be held on Sunday, August 16th from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home located at 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, NJ. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
