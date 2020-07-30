MacBrair, Gerard W., - 78, of Sweetwater, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 26th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Hoboken, NJ, he was a devoted son to Gerard and Annette MacBrair. Gerard held a Master's Degree from Glassboro University in Education and taught in the New Jersey School system for over 30 years. Gerard was a loving husband to Virginia MacBrair (McLane) for 49 years, a wonderful father to Jennifer MacBrair, Gerard MacBrair, and Elizabeth Vanaman (Frank Vanaman). All of whom are very proud of the man, father, and role model he was and will always be in their hearts. Being a Pop Pop to his granddaughter, Hailey Vanaman, was something he cherished very much. He is also survived by his loving sister, Kathy Maguire, and loving nieces and nephew as well as good friends from over the years. A gathering will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 1st at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. A Mass will follow at St. Nicholas Church, 525 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City at 11:30 am. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Gerard (Jerry) MacBrair's name to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
