Luthke, Linda Wolk, - 68, of Egg Harbor Township, lost her battle with cancer on July 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. Linda grew up in Yardville, New Jersey until she met her husband of 47 years, Brian, and moved to EHT in 1976. She worked for Resorts Casino for 31 years until she retired in 2010. Mrs. Luthke, as she was fondly called by her daughters' friends growing up, is predeceased by her parents, Emilie & Gerald Wolk as well as her in-laws, Frances & Wilhelm Luthke. She is survived by her soulmate, Brian Luthke; their daughters, Christina & Stacy; her son in law, Todd; her beautiful grandchildren, Ethan & Hilary Forman; and last but not least "her shadow" the family dog, Stella. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. The family asks that is lieu of flowers; please donate to Attention: Christina Luthke, The Miller Elementary Choral Program, The Dr. Joyanne D. Miller Elementary School, 2 Alder Avenue, EHT, NJ 08234 (Checks Should Be Made Out to the School).

