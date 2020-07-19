Low, Robert Peter, - of Mays Landing, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, July 8th at the age of 89 while a resident of the New Jersey Veterans Home at Vineland. Robert (Bob) was born on September 10, 1930, to Frederick and Elfrieda Low of Dumont NJ. He graduated from Dumont High School and started a career in the construction business. He proudly served his country in the Korean War and was awarded multiple medals and honors. In 1954, he married his wife of 66 years, Margaret Mary Healy. Together they raised 4 children in River Vale, NJ. He and his childhood friend, Stan Voto, started V&L Construction and continued to work together most of their working lives. Upon retirement, Bob and Margaret relocated to South Jersey living in Galloway Township, Ocean City and Mays Landing. Bob was a lover of the great outdoors and animals. His best days were spent roaming the mountains and forests of the Catskill Mountains, hunting, and fishing. We have cherished memories of family camping trips and RV'ing throughout the northeast. In his later years, his greatest joy was time spent on his back porch watching his bird feeders and the deer along the golf course while holding his beloved dogs, Angel and Daisy, on his lap. Robert is survived by his wife Margaret, his four children, Deborah Hasten, Noreen Low, Robert Low Jr., and Richard Low as well as 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. His remains will be interred at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date as permitted. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Low as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Three employees at Manco & Manco in Ocean City test positive for COVID-19
-
Egg Harbor Township considering regulating short-term rentals
-
Five years after her death, Tiffany Valiante's family continues fight for justice
-
Blue Lives Matter demonstration brings more than 200 to Northfield City Hall
-
Ocean City Boardwalk keeps calm, carries on after Manco & Manco COVID-19 cases
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.