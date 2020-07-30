Losse, Carmella D. (nee Catona), - 98, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home. She was born in Philadelphia, PA and lived in Hammonton for most of her life. Carmella graduated from Marinello Beauty School for hairdressing and opened Camile's Beauty Salon in Hammonton for over 21 years. She was the past president of NJ Association of Hairdressers. Carmella was very active in the community and was a member of the Women's Civic Club, St. Joseph, and St. Martin Church Choirs and volunteered at W.B. Kessler Memorial Hospital. She is predeceased by her husband, Warren Nelson Losse, Sr. and her parents Dominic and Mary Catona, her brothers, Phillip and Nate Catona and sisters Bertha Badaglicco and Rose Cardone Sacco. She is survived by her two sons, Warren Losse, Jr. (Ellen) of Middletown, DE and Ronald Losse (Christine) of Folsom, NJ, the loving grandchildren, Ryan and Shannon Losse, as well as her sister-in-laws Erma Woodman and Flossie Etherington and numerous nieces and nephews including her special niece Patricia Siler. The Family would like to thank Cecilia Patience Mintah (Her Care Giver) and Angelic Hospice for their care and support. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Saturday from 9:00 am 10:30 am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ with a Mass of Christian burial at11:00am St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Collings Lakes Fire Dept. 600 Cains Mill Rd. Williamstown, NJ 08094 or The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Phila. PA 19104. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries