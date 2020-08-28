LINK, RICHARD STEPHEN, - 29, of Linwood, NJ passed away on August 22, 2020. Richard was born on September 5, 1990, in ACMC, Galloway, NJ. He was a graduate of Mainland Regional High School Class of 2009 and Montclair State University Class of 2013. Richard was an avid runner and he enjoyed traveling. But he most enjoyed spending time with his 5 year old twin nephews, Billy and Mike. His early employment was with the Formica Bakery. Presently, he was a proud officer with the Atlantic City Police Department. At the time of his death, Richard had just been promoted to Detective with the ACPD and highly respected by his ACPD brothers and sisters. Richard is predeceased by his paternal grandfather Richard Link and Maternal grandfather Mario Formica. He is survived by his loving mother Rosanne Formica Link; father Stephen E. Link (Kathy); sister Michele Link; and his pride and joy twin nephews Billy and Mike Lynskey his maternal grandmother Aquilla Formica and paternal grandmother Joan Link; paternal uncles Brian, Ken, and Dave Link; maternal uncles Frank, Joe, Mario, and Dominick Formica. Rich is also survived by many cousins and friends, especially his best friend since he was 4 years old -Dan Branciforti of Atlanta, Georgia. Funeral Services for Richard Link will be held 12 noon Saturday, August 29, 2020, at FUSION CHURCH 6300 East Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Relatives and friends may call on the family at the church from 10:00am until services at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Atlantic City Police Department or Cop to Cop would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
