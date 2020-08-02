Lincoln, Rebecca Marie (Helt), - 68, of Galloway, passed away July 25, 2020. Born in Easton, PA, she lived in Pennsylvania for many years before moving to Galloway 15 years ago. Rebecca worked as a secretary with the United Methodist Church at Absecon before her retirement. In her free time, she loved gardening and singing. She was a devout Christian and an active member of Absecon United Methodist Church. She was also an animal lover and took great care of her fur babies, Oreo, Loki, and Brady. She is survived by her husband, James P. Lincoln; her children, William Ronald Parks, Scott Theodore Hartzell, Bryan William Hartzell, Elaine Lincoln, Wendy Licolli, Lynn Lincoln; her sister, Michele Litchfield; her 12 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 AM on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Mays Landing. Due to COVID Restrictions, masks are required to be worn at the graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Funny Farm Rescue, 6908 Railroad Blvd, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. There will be a memorial service announced at a later day at church, once COVID restrictions have been lifted. Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon, is handling arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

