Liebenow, Howard "Skip", - 83, of Smithville, passed away at Atlantic Care Hospital on July 17th. He graduated from Lyndhurst High School and Springfield College with two Masters Degrees. He was a proud USMC Lt. for three years. After leaving the Marines he taught and coached at Ellenville New York High School. Later he coached and taught at CCC Vineland, NJ for 14 years. They received champion awards for soccer and tennis. After the dissolving of the Physical Education Program he worked as a dealer for Trump Casino for three years. Later he became a finical advisor at Nat West Bank, Midalantic, PNG, and L.O. Thomas and Co. He is sadly missed by his wife Patricia (his Babe) of 61 years, his sons William (deceased) and Michael (his wife Melissa) from Las Vegas, grandsons Michael Jr, Will, Brendon and Tristan. After cremation he will wait for his wife's ashes and they will dive in the ocean together. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity, a kind word, deed or prayer given in memory.

