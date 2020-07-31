Liebenow, Howard "Skip", - 83, of Smithville, passed away at Atlantic Care Hospital on July 17th. He graduated from Lyndhurst High School and Springfield College with two Masters Degrees. He was a proud USMC Lt. for three years. After leaving the Marines he taught and coached at Ellenville New York High School. Later he coached and taught at CCC Vineland, NJ for 14 years. They received champion awards for soccer and tennis. After the dissolving of the Physical Education Program he worked as a dealer for Trump Casino for three years. Later he became a finical advisor at Nat West Bank, Midalantic, PNG, and L.O. Thomas and Co. He is sadly missed by his wife Patricia (his Babe) of 61 years, his sons William (deceased) and Michael (his wife Melissa) from Las Vegas, grandsons Michael Jr, Will, Brendon and Tristan. After cremation he will wait for his wife's ashes and they will dive in the ocean together. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity, a kind word, deed or prayer given in memory.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
After 85 years, an Ocean City bike shop is closing its doors
-
State Police describe 'melee' on Tropicana casino floor that ended with 3 stabbings, robbery
-
Great white pings off coast of Atlantic City and Ocean City Tuesday morning
-
'Nothing has really changed': South Jersey protests continue with Cape May demonstration
-
Galloway Planning Board approves plan for new ShopRite
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
Looking to buy or sell a property in 2020 ? CALL GARY SIMMENS FOR RESULTS Direct: 609-338-13…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.