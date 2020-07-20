Leone, Bernice (Bunn) Rose, - 83, of Absecon, Formerly of Cherry Hill, passed away July 14, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she lived in Cherry Hill for over 30 years before moving to Absecon 3 years ago. Bernice was a secretary with the Cherry Hill School District, retiring in 1999. In her free time, she loved to cook and enjoyed making many Italian dishes. She also loved spending time with her family but cherished most, the time she had with her grandchildren. She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Charles Leone; her daughters and sons-in-law, Angela and Chad Callari and Carol and Michael Ellis; her sisters, Geraldine Nagy and her twin sister, Elaine Nagy (Robert); and her grandsons, Michael and Nicholas Ellis and Jake and Dylan Callari. A gathering will be 10 AM to 11:30 AM on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A service will immediately follow at 11:30 AM. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
