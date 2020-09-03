Lenhart, Jeannine M. (nee Groves), - 55, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Jeannine was born in Somers Point, NJ and has lived in Hammonton since 1979. She worked at the Neurology Institute of South Jersey in Galloway Township. Jeannine loved spending time with her family and she was a wonderful mother. She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Josephine Groves, and her brother, James Chester, and her sister in law, Carmen Tavarez - Florentino. She is survived by two sons, Matthew Campione (Alyssa) of Ocean City, and Nicholas Lenhart of Hammonton, her step-parents, Sue and Bill Fichetola, three brothers, Joseph Florentino, Robert Groves (Cheryl), and Harry Groves Jr., four sisters, Sharon Parker, Rebecca Villani (Michael), Jennifer Hall (Gerald), Emily Midure (Salvatore) and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM at Victory Bible Church, 861 S. Egg Harbor Road in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery, 124 S. First Road in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1066, Hammonton, NJ 08037. To view livestream of funeral service on Friday 10:30 AM go to YouTube link for Victory Bible Church, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtgmBT53CLhKVTpG1qmNDUG. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries