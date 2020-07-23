Lawrenson, William H., - 84, of Hammonton, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Virtua Voorhees Hospital. He was born in Washington, DC, and served his country for 4 years in the United States Air Force. He was a resident of Hammonton for over 40 years. William was a retired 6th grade Science and English teacher from Hammonton Middle School for over 29 years. He was also the former caretaker of the Hammonton Lake as well as a baseball coach. Bill was an avid Redskins and Phillies fan. He also had a love for animals and a great devotion to his pets. William is survived by Teddy, Eddie (Donna), David, Dale, and Kevin. Also surviving are his grandchildren Jordyn, Taylor, Brandon (Nilsa), and his special friends Snookie, Lady, George, Hobo, Patches, and Sugar. He is predeceased by his son Seth Lawrenson. Services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the humane society or your local animal shelter. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.

