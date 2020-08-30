Laverack, Margaret AKA Peggy, Momma Bear & Party Peggy, - of Sweetwater, peacefully parted this life on August 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pittsburgh April 6, 1930. She lived her life in the PA suburbs, moved to Sweetwater in 1966 for 18 years, and then FL until her final move back to NJ in 2011. Beautiful inside and out, she was a loving and selfless wife and mother, and lived for her family with the only goal to keep us together and close. She was a real character and loved by all who knew her! Peg was predeceased by her husband, Bill of 62 years; her son, Bill; and her grandsons, David and John. She is survived by her son, John Laverack (Karen); her daughters, Linda Virus (Steve) and Sue Dumphey; her 7 grandchildren; her 4 great-grandchildren; and her beloved sister, Shirley. At her request, she will be celebrated "With a Family Party", and cherished in our hearts forever. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home of Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.
