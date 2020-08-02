Larson, Esther M., - 58, of Galloway, Larson, Esther M., 58, of Galloway, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020. Born in Somers Point, she grew up there, moving to Cream Ridge as a teenager and returning to Galloway and living there for 25 years. She loved music, dogs and the beach. She enjoyed trips to Brigantine Beach where she would sit by the waters edge and spending time in Ocean City with her family. She especially enjoyed the time she spent with her daughter and the various things they did together. She is survived by her husband, Thomas J. Larson; her children, Daniel Larson and Melissa Larson; her grandchildren, Ada and Travis; and her dog Hazel. Services are private with Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

