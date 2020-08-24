LARNED, STEVEN H., SR., - 63, of Buena, passed on August 20th, 2020 at his home in Buena, in the presence of his loved ones, after a long battle with Renal Cell Carcinoma. Steve is survived by his partner, Mary Lynn Whaley LaVigna of EHT, NJ; son, Steven H. Larned Jr. and wife Lisa of Weekstown, NJ; Mother, Bessie L. Clark, of Buena, NJ; sister, Diane L. Rone, and husband Robert, of Richland, NJ; nephews, Robert Rone of Pittsgrove, NJ; and Michael Rone of Las Vegas, NV; brother John (Jack) Williams, and wife Patricia of Elwood, NJ; stepson, Michael Herron, and wife Annalise of Riverton, NJ; acquired son, Erik Gallion, and wife Dana of Mays Landing, NJ; Grandsons Andrew and Anthony Larned, Granddaughters Mystick and Brandi Wood and Great Granddaughter Melissa Gray. He is preceded in death by his father Claude Larned Jr. of Pleasantville, NJ; and daughter Melissa Wood of Dushore, PA. Steve was born on October 2, 1956, in Somers Point NJ. He served in the US Navy and the US Navy Reserves and was a Seaman aboard the USS Rich, prior to his honorable discharge in 1980. Steve then continued his career as a marine technician the remaining years of his life. Steve was loved by all who were lucky enough to have him in their life. He loved being on the water and spending time with his family and his dogs (Jake and Vito). Steve will be remembered as a strong and proud man who tried to see the best in everything, and regretted nothing as his experiences in life made him who he was. Steve will be forever in our hearts and deeply missed by many. There are no services or arrangements at this time.
