LARE, Kevin "Luke", - 21, of Cape May, departed life here on earth for eternal life in heaven on Sunday, August 2, 2020 while doing something he loved, swimming in the Atlantic Ocean. Luke was born in Somers Point on April 17, 1999 and was a lifelong resident of Cape May. Luke graduated from LCMR in 2018 and continued his education and fulfilled his dream of attending the University of Alabama. Luke was an authentic, humble, and genuine person and recognized the good in all people. Luke held strong traditional values and convictions and honored his word with a handshake and a smile. At a young age, Luke became an accomplished outdoorsman and enjoyed many trips hunting with his father and friends to Kentucky, upstate New York and West Virginia. Luke played sports from first grade through high school and never missed one practice or one game in his entire career while always placing the team's goals ahead of his own. Luke was a 4-year varsity starter for LCMR boys lacrosse and exemplified hard work and selfless dedication receiving the coveted 'Coaches Award' during his Junior and Senior seasons. Luke was a member of the Shamrocks and Southshore traveling boy's lacrosse teams as well as playing indoor lacrosse in the off-season. More than anything Luke loved life and family. His older sister, Lindsay, was a huge part of his life as a role model and always provided incredible unconditional love and support. Luke especially enjoyed being with family and the large gatherings in Louisville with the Watson clan. Luke held great respect for several mentors and coaches including special bonds with both of his grandfathers, George C. Watson and the late Clark J. Lare Sr. as well as his many aunts and uncles. Luke was a member of Seashore Community Church, PIKE fraternity and the NRA. Luke attended many summer church camps at Erma Holiness Camp which helped shape Luke into a fine young man. Luke is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his mother and father, Kevin R. and Annette Lare; sister, Lindsay; grandfather, George Watson; Aunts & Uncles, Clark (Jodi) Lare, Mark Lare, Breese (Donna) Watson, Barbara (John) Reagle, Jennifer Lare, Gwen (Will) Garfall, Julia (Allen) Railey and dozens of cousins. A celebration of Luke's life will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Seashore Community Church, 446 Seashore Road, Erma, NJ 08204 with visitation from 9:00am until 10:45am with Luke's ceremony beginning at 11am. Masks and social distancing will be observed. For those who are unable to attend, Luke's ceremony will be recorded and can be found shortly after his ceremony on his webpage tribute wall through www.spilkerfuneralhome.com Interment will follow in Cold Spring Cemetery, Lower Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made via Go Fund Me to: Luke Lare Memorial Lacrosse Scholarship Fund @ https://gf.me/u/ymzdnd which will be awarded to LCMR boys & girls lacrosse seniors who will further their education and/or attend a trade school. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
