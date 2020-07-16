Lamb, Carole A. (nee Thomas), - 79, of Langhorne, July 13, 2020 beloved wife of a late Thomas V. Loving mother of Donna (Mark) Hewitt, Carole (Brian) Selfridge, Kelly (Mitch) Miller, Jennifer (Billy) Gill, the late Kathleen (Bill) MacAllister, and Tommy Lamb. Also survived by ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her brother Jack (Gloria) Thomas. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Saturday, July 18, 2020, 10 am until 11 am at the Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church 225 Bellevue Avenue, Penndel, PA 19047. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org
